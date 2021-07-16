Leeds transfer news: La Liga interest in £36k-per-week Bielsa outcast

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United forward Helder Costa is of interest to teams in Spain this summer, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Naturally, much of the focus at Elland Road so far this summer has centred around potential recruits to add to their impressive first season back in the Premier League.

However, sources in Spain are thought to have told the publication that teams in La Liga are considering a move for the 27-year-old, although no formal offers have yet been made.

How did Costa play for Leeds last season?

From a personal perspective, the 2020/21 campaign did look frustrating for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star.

Indeed, Costa started only 13 times in the Premier League last season, playing the full 90 minutes on just four occasions.

After bagging a brace against Fulham during the second game of the season, the winger did not score again until February and finished the campaign on three goals and three assists. According to WhoScored data, no attacker in Marcelo Bielsa's squad to have started a game averaged as few shots (0.7) or key passes (0.4) per game.

Of course, his lack of consistent game time could be a reason for that, although it'd be a stretch to suggest last season was a success on an individual basis.

Should Leeds sell Costa?

Should a suitable offer emerge, it certainly looks like an avenue worth pursuing.

The likes of Jack Harrison and Raphinha contributed far more to the club's attack last time out and perhaps selling Costa could help raise funds elsewhere.

Currently valued at £9m by Transfermarkt and with three years left to run on his contract (reportedly worth around £36p/w), they would certainly appear to be in a strong position should any clubs look to take their interest further.

What has Marcelo Bielsa said about Costa?

Back in April, the Leeds boss moved to praise the player after a famous win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

“It’s difficult to attack when you don’t have the possession of the ball to be able to convert it into one," he said (via Leeds Live).

"Some passages of the first half we had offensive presence. And in the close of the game we also had offensive presence. But that wasn’t constant as we didn’t have the ball."

“And in that sense, Dallas with his enormous run, Raphinha with his capacity to unbalance, and Helder who today made a massive effort, it allowed us to keep the hope of scoring one more goal.”

