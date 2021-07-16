Celtic transfer news: Update on Bayer Leverkusen's bid to sign Hoops star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bayer Leverkusen have seemingly failed in their attempt to sign Kristoffer Ajer even though the Celtic centre-back had agreed a four-year deal with the German side, Bild reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kristoffer Ajer?

Earlier this week Daily Telegraph northern football reporter John Percy disclosed that Brentford had a bid of around £13.5m accepted for the Hoops defender, with the fee and structure of payments agreed between the clubs.

What happened with Bayer Leverkusen?

That news came as a disappointment to Leverkusen. Last month it was reported that both they and Norwich had £10m bids for Ajer rejected by Celtic.

In the last few days it seemed that they were going to get their man at the second attempt. Bild reports that the player had agreed a four-year contract with the Bundesliga team, but then Brentford stepped in and offered Celtic more money than Leverkusen.

The report states that Leverkusen were unwilling to pay the €15m (£12.8m) asking price for Ajer as his contracts expires next year.

It reportedly 'seems impossible' Bayer will up their bid, although there remains hope he'll still end up joining the club this summer. Quite how that'd happen at this point, however, remains to be seen.

Enter Giveaway

Will Celtic earn eight-figures from any other transfers this summer?

Celtic have done well to get an eight-figure fee for Ajer, especially when you consider that his contract has less than a year to run. The Norwegian is the first Hoops player to depart this close season, and fans will be hoping that few others follow.

One who might is striker Odsonne Edouard. He is in a similar situation to Ajer, in that his contract expires at the end of next season. If Celtic want to make similar money to the Ajer deal, they may need to sell the player soon. Edouard is certainly good enough to be sold for over £10m - he has scored 83 goals for Celtic.

There has been little speculation about his future recently though. Leicester were interested in signing the Frenchman, but no deal happened as the Foxes moved onto signing Patson Daka from RB Salzburg instead.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

What is happening with Ajer's replacement?

The Hoops will need to sign a replacement for Ajer, and one man that has been mentioned is Rubin Kazan's Carl Starfelt.

It has been reported that the Bhoys have agreed a £4.3m deal to sign the Swede, and that he is due to have a medical.

As yet, the transfer has not gone through but Celtic fans will be hoping that it is completed soon. It will become a real issue for the Hoops throughout the coming season if Ajer leaves without being replaced.

News Now - Sport News