Tottenham transfer news: Only 'dramatic' development could change Daniel Levy's latest stance

Daniel Levy has absolutely no intention to sell Harry Kane this summer and it would take something dramatic to change his mind, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The England captain has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City after reportedly asking to leave his boyhood club prior to Euro 2020.

Recently, The Athletic suggested that a breakthrough in negotiations was possible over the coming weeks, although stressed the fact any deal would unlikely be completed any time soon. Indeed, throughout the saga, Levy is said to have been determined not to sell his star man even despite reports of a £100m bid being lined up.

What did Mike McGrath say about the Kane saga?

Speaking on yesterday's episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, McGrath shared further insight on Kane's future.

"At this stage, Daniel Levy has not got any intention of letting him go," he says from 12:45 mark onwards.

"It's going to take something pretty dramatic for that to change, which obviously can happen."

Who are Tottenham's record departures?

Levy has been here before.

Over the years, he's extracted big fees for the likes of Michael Carrick, Dimitar Berbatov and Robbie Keane although two deals in particular stand out.

Luka Modric's move to Real Madrid in 2012 saw Spurs bank £30m the summer after bitter rivals Chelsea made a series of bids, while Gareth Bale's late switch to the Spanish giants earned the club a world-record £85.3m fee.

History might suggest Levy would be open to selling his star player should an acceptable offer emerge, although the departure of Kane would likely cause further fan unrest, particularly given the manner in which last season went.

In total, the 27-year-old contributed towards 37 of their 68 Premier League goals (54%) while also leading the way for shots (3.9, via WhoScored) and ranking second for key passes per game (1.4).

A hugely popular figure amongst the club's support, selling him would be amongst the most controversial decisions in Spurs' history, whether or not it might make sense financially.

What has Dimitar Berbatov said about Daniel Levy?

Speaking to football.london in May, Berbatov stressed Levy was only acting in the best interests of the club during his notorious transfer negotiations.

"That was nothing personal though, it was only business," he said.

"It happens all the time in football. You cannot take it personally. If you do, it's not good for anyone. It's just business and of course your club comes first.

"If you give me the money I want then we can speak and do business. It's just the way it is in football."

