Aston Villa transfer news: Club's actual stance on selling Jack Grealish revealed

According to journalist Dean Jones, Aston Villa have an open mind in regards to Jack Grealish’s future at the club and could be willing to sell him this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jack Grealish?

Football Insider recently claimed that Manchester City are preparing a record £90m bid for Villa captain Grealish in the transfer window.

The report suggested that the 25-year-old’s head has been turned by City’s strong interest and he wants to play regularly in the Champions League.

It now appears that Villa would be open to discussing the sale of Grealish with Jones believing that a record bid for the playmaker would be hard for the club to turn down.

What has Dean Jones said about Grealish’s future?

Jones claims that Villa have an open mind in regards to Grealish’s future and would have to consider selling the England international if they receive a record fee for the player.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “Publicly you’ll see that Aston Villa are very strong on 'he’s not for sale' and they don’t want to lose Jack Grealish. I’m told that that’s not completely true.

“Behind the scenes there is an open mindedness too. If a ridiculous offer comes in here for Jack Grealish, if for example it is above the fee that United paid for Pogba when they set the British transfer record fee, then you have to consider that.”

He added, “And you have to consider that the player is obviously going to want to go at that point.”

What was Grealish’s strongest asset for Villa last season?

Grealish excelled in many different facets for Villa throughout the 2020/21 campaign, however his ability to win free-kicks was one of his strongest assets.

No player in the Premier League last season was fouled more times than the maestro, having been impeded on 4.2 occasions per game. According to WhoScored, he was also the third best performer in England's top flight with a rating of 7.56.

Grealish had a hand in 16 league goals for Villa last term, which outlined his massive importance to the side.

Did Grealish replicate his Villa form for England at the European Championships?

Whilst Grealish had an impact on England at the European Championships this summer, he was rarely trusted to play from the start by Gareth Southgate.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old made five appearances for the Three Lions at the Euros this summer, however he was included in the starting line-up on just one occasion.

Despite only 175 minutes of action, he notched two assists and was one of England’s most creative sparks at the tournament.

