Rangers transfer news: Gers keen on potential £7m midfield talent

Rangers are hoping to sign Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman, in a deal that would cost the Ibrox club up to £7m, the Glasgow Times reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Joey Veerman?

The report discloses that manager Steven Gerrard is keen to sign the 22-year-old to add to his midfield ranks ahead of the start of the domestic season and the Champions League qualifiers they face next month.

A report from the Telegraaf in the Netherlands discloses that Serie A side Verona are also interested in the midfielder, and that they have offered €5.5m (£4.6m) for the player, whilst Rangers would be willing to pay €4.5m (£3.8m).

From the player's perspective, he is reportedly unhappy that Heerenveen have not yet decided if they will sell him or not.

How did the midfielder perform last season?

Veerman, who is valued at £7.65m by Transfermarkt, was a regular for Heerenveen last season, making 35 appearances. He also contributed nine goals and 11 assists, certainly an impressive total for a midfielder.

He was consistent too, as WhoScored selected Veerman as the top-performing player in the Heerenveen squad, with an average rating of 7.40.

The Dutchman also topped the key passes chart with an average of 1.9 per game, which could go some way to explaining how he ended up with 11 assists.

Why does Steven Gerrard admire the player?

According to the Telegraaf, one reason that Rangers are so keen to sign Veerman is that Gerrard feels that he can improve the Dutchman as a player, as they both played in midfield.

The report also discloses that the Gers boss is an admirer of how the 22-year-old plays the game. If Veerman is looking to improve his game, then surely the former Liverpool and England captain is an ideal teacher, as he has plenty of experience in how to succeed.

Where would the Dutchman fit into the Rangers squad?

Should the Gers manage to sign Veerman, then he will be joining the most congested area of the Ibrox squad. Transfermarkt shows that Rangers currently have seven players who can play in midfield.

However, only one of those seven is a defensive midfielder - Glen Kamara. There has been speculation about Kamara's future at Ibrox, with Everton, Brentford, Watford and a club in Russia all being linked with the Finnish international.

It has also been reported that West Ham have made an enquiry about signing the 24-year-old.

Should Kamara leave Rangers, then Veerman, who has played most of his football for Heerenveen as a midfielder, could be the direct replacement.

