Man United transfer news: Solskjaer eyes Pogba replacement compared to Iniesta

According to ESPN, Manchester United are considering a move for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar due to the uncertainty around Paul Pogba’s future at the club.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Houssem Aouar?

Le10 Sport recently reported that Arsenal have submitted an opening offer for Lyon’s Aouar and talks between the sides are progressing well.

It now appears that Man United have joined the race for the 23-year-old’s signature, with the latest reports claiming that the Red Devils see the Lyon midfielder as a replacement for Pogba.

ESPN claim that United are monitoring Aouar’s situation in France as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers him a good alternative to Pogba should the World Cup winner leave this summer.

Recent reports revealed that Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up a move for the Red Devils star.

What has been said about Aouar?

French football expert Adam White recently claimed that Aouar’s style is similar to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta and he suggested that the midfielder is technically outstanding.

Speaking to Football FanCast, White said, “I’m a big fan of Aouar. I’ve often likened him to Andres Iniesta, which is obviously a big shout because, for me, he is one of the greatest players of all-time.

“I don’t necessarily mean in quality but in style. He has silky movement and drifts in midfield to pick passes. At his best, he is absolutely brilliant to watch and he can play anywhere in midfield.”

He added, “He’s great on the ball and technically outstanding. His vision is brilliant. He’s a huge talent.”

How does Aouar compare to Pogba?

Aouar is slightly more attacking than the United midfielder, although the pair share similar stats when it comes to goal contributions.

According to WhoScored, the Lyon maestro netted eight goals and registered three assists last term; in comparison, Pogba recorded seven in both departments.

Aouar posed a considerably greater threat on the opposition's goal in the 2020/21 Ligue 1 campaign, as he unleashed 2.3 shots per game and made 1.3 key passes each match.

The Red Devils midfielder proved to be more capable in the defensive third however, making 1.4 tackles and clearances per league game - Aouar made just 0.6 and 0.1 respectively.

Do United actually need a Pogba replacement?

Arguably not.

Solskjaer seemed reluctant to play Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the same team last season; the Norwegian preferred to utilise the Portugal international ahead of a deep midfield pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred.

This suggests that United may be better off going for a different kind of midfielder, perhaps Declan Rice for example, to upgrade upon their anchors in the middle of the park.

