Tottenham Hotspur quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present Spurs players?

Set to enter a new dawn under the guidance of manager Nuno Espirito Santo next season, it will be fascinating to see whether Tottenham Hotspur are able to achieve a relative amount of success in the Premier League.

The scale of Spurs' ambition may rely upon whether they are able to convince Harry Kane to stay at the club this summer.

Heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, the England international may feel as if it is time for a new challenge following an incredibly successful stint with Tottenham.

The latest in a long line of Spurs players who have set the top-flight alight in the number 10 shirt, Kane has successfully followed in the footsteps of Robbie Keane, Teddy Sheringham and Glenn Hoddle.

Considering that they are no longer able to call upon the services of Gareth Bale following the recent expiry of his loan deal, Tottenham may need to find a replacement for the Wales international who thrived at times last season wearing the number nine shirt.

With his side set to face Pep Guardiola's City on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign, Nuno will be determined to bolster his squad ahead of this particular fixture in order to have the best chance of picking up a positive result in what will be his first competitive game in charge.

Here, in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to match these 12 past & present Spurs players with their respective shirt numbers.

Will you get full marks?

Have a go below and then share your scores with fellow Tottenham fans!

1 of 12 What shirt number does Tanguy Ndombele wear for Tottenham? 23 28 21 26

