Tottenham transfer news: £80k-p/w 71-cap international made available for exit this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have made Moussa Sissoko available for transfer this summer, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

With the Nuno Espirito Santo era underway, the club look to be attempting to put a squad together in order to improve on what was a hugely disappointing campaign last time out, having finished five points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spot.

While, naturally, a lot of the excitement has centred around potential incomings amid links with the likes of Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and Southampton striker Danny Ings, Sissoko is believed to be available this summer in an effort to raise funds.

How long does Moussa Sissoko have left on his Spurs contract?

The French international, a £30m signing in the summer of 2016 after Newcastle United's relegation to the Championship, still has two years to run on his contract, so this summer represents the last chance Spurs could realistically have to command a sizeable transfer fee.

Although the 31-year-old has barely covered himself in glory in recent seasons, his value (which currently stands at £9m via Transfermarkt) will surely drop even further.

Reportedly on a deal that sees him earn in the region of £80k-per-week (via SpotRac), selling the 71-cap international could raise funds to strengthen elsewhere.

Who has Sissoko been linked with?

Last month, Sky Sport Italia (via football.london) revealed Serie A side Napoli were keen on a move for Sissoko, who started only 15 times in the Premier League last season.

During those outings, he ranked 14th in the squad for tackles (0.9), 6th for interceptions (0.6), 20th for key passes (0.2) and 12th for dribbles (0.7) per game according to WhoScored data, so it'd be fair to suggest he didn't make much of an impact.

What has Sissoko said about his future?

Speaking to Foot Mercato last month, Sissoko did suggest he was open to considering his future in north London.

"I also want to see what the club will decide," he said (via football.london).

"Maybe they will say to me: “Moussa, it is time to go elsewhere.” Or maybe they will say to me: 'Moussa, we absolutely want you to stay.' In any case, I am open to all propositions today because I have experienced quite a difficult year.

"I want to play football. I am happiest when I am on the pitch. I will soon be 32 so I am closer to the end than the beginning of my career."

