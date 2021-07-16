Man United transfer news: Major club could make contact over 9-goal star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, AC Milan are the latest club to hold interest in Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard and official contact could be established soon.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jesse Lingard?

Reports from Football Insider last month revealed that West Ham would have to give Lingard a hefty pay rise to lure him from Man United this summer. The Red Devils star is reportedly keen on a return to the London outfit, but wants an upgrade on his current terms.

The report suggested that the Hammers have made it clear that they want to sign the England international on a permanent basis after a successful loan stint at the club last season.

It now appears that a major European side have joined the chase for Lingard's signature, with the latest reports claiming that official contact could be made soon.

What has Ekrem Konur said about Jesse Lingard’s future?

Konur claims that Man United's attacking midfielder Lingard is now a target for Italian giants AC Milan in the transfer window this summer.

The journalist suggests that official contact between the Serie A side and the Manchester outfit could be established soon ahead of the proposed deal.

How did Lingard perform on loan at West Ham last season?

In his short spell on loan at West Ham in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, the playmaker proved that he would be a strong addition to most clubs in the division and if his statistics are anything to go by, he'd be a major coup for AC Milan this summer.

According to WhoScored, Lingard was the Hammers' second best performer in England's top flight last season with a rating of 7.22; in just 16 appearances, the attacker netted nine league goals and registered four assists.

Lingard proved to be a key part of West Ham's climb up the league table last term and ultimately helped them earn European football for the 2021/22 campaign after a sixth place finish.

Could he still play a part in United’s squad?

Arguably yes.

After such a fruitful season on loan at West Ham, Lingard has proven that he is capable of being a strong backup option to Bruno Fernandes in Man United's squad next term. However, would he really be content with that role? Probably not.

At 28 years old it's about time Lingard starts games on a regular basis. As United seemingly can't offer him that, a move to one of AC Milan or West Ham next season wouldn't be a bad idea.

Should AC Milan make a concrete offer for the player, they could be an interesting proposition to Lingard as they will be participating in the Champions League next season.

