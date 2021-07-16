Chelsea transfer news: Big update on Blues' plans for Declan Rice

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones expects Chelsea to make contact with West Ham this summer over a potential move for midfielder Declan Rice.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

Recent reports from The Telegraph revealed that Rice rejected two contract proposals from West Ham this summer as he is keen to make the move to a club in the Champions League next season. The 22-year-old has reportedly been asked to be informed of any offers made for him.

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently suggested that Chelsea are really interested in the defensive powerhouse and stated that Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the player.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "Chelsea have a strong interest in Declan Rice, strong interest. They like the player, Thomas Tuchel likes the player, so we will see if they can find an agreement."

It now appears that Chelsea are ready to act on their interest in Rice with the latest reports claiming that the Blues are ready to make an enquiry over the player.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice’s future?

Jones claims that he expects Chelsea to make contact with West Ham over the possibility of signing Rice this summer.

“Let’s call it an informal enquiry,” said Jones, speaking on The Football Terrace. “Chelsea are definitely going to go to West Ham and say what’s it going to take. They’re going to do it because they want to know.

“Even if they don’t decide to pursue it after that point, they need to get the ball rolling, they need to know how possible it is and they know that the player wants to come.”

To hear what Dean Jones said in full about Rice, check out the video below...

How does Rice rank among Chelsea’s top earners?

According to Salary Sport, Rice is currently earning a weekly wage of £62,000 at West Ham on a deal that is set to expire in June 2024 when he will be free to leave the club.

Based on his present salary, the Hammers midfielder would only rank as Chelsea's 21st highest earner. However, should he join the club this summer he would surely get an upgrade on his terms and would likely feature much higher amongst the Blues' biggest earners.

Could Rice give Tuchel more tactical flexibility?

Rice could be a shrewd signing for Chelsea because the 22-year-old would enable Tuchel to be more tactically flexible within games.

The West Ham powerhouse is predominantly a defensive midfielder, however he is also comfortable playing as a centre-back in the backline.

Tuchel could therefore play a midfield three of Rice, Kante and Jorginho as part of a 4-3-3. But as the 22-year-old has played as a central defender previously, Chelsea could quickly switch back to the 3-4-3 system Tuchel has used since taking over at Stamford bridge to change the course of a game, with the West Ham anchor dropping into defence.

