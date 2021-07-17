Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Before tonight's blockbuster episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the first main roster show with fans since March 2020, the crowd in attendance in Houston were treated to the shock WWE return of Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Davey Boy Smith Jr (formerly David Hart Smith) left Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the end of last year, and rumours immediately started circulating that the former WWE star was going to be returning to the company.

It seems as if those reports were true, as Smith teamed up with current NXT and former WWE Raw star Austin Theory in a tag team match before tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Smith joined WWE in 2006, leaving the company five years later in 2011. Following his WWE release, Smith wrestled for across the world, most notably for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) where he teamed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Lance Archer.

Davey Boy Smith Jr is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, holding the belts in 2010 alongside former WWE star and current backstage producer Tyson Kidd, (real name TJ Wilson). The pair were part of The Hart Family alongside SmackDown star Natalya.

The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr is likely not going to be the only somewhat surprising thing to happen over the next few days of WWE TV. With fans now back at shows, reports suggest that WWE has pulled out all the stops to make sure the new few events are memorable.

As of right now, it's quite unclear whether or not Davey Boy Smith Jr has formally re-signed with WWE and agreed to rejoin the company, or if his match before tonight's SmackDown was a tryout match. For any potential updates, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

