Fans are back at SmackDown tonight for the first time since March 2020, and WWE has marked the occasion with a huge main roster return.

Former NXT Champion Finn Balor shockingly returned to the main roster for the first time in two years on tonight's blockbuster episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and BT Sport.

The Irishman returned to interrupt a promo segment from Sami Zayn, who addressed the fans regarding his omission from the men's Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday night. Balor ended up hitting Sami Zayn with a Coup de Grace, marking his first appearance on the Blue brand in nearly two years.

Many fans expected WWE to stack the show with several top stars returning, with names such as John Cena and Becky Lynch being thrown about, but not many would have expected WWE to bring Finn Balor back to the main roster on tonight's show.

Finn Balor was last seen on the main roster at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August 2019, where the former Universal Champion was defeated by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in his debut match for the company.

Shortly after his loss to The Fiend, Finn Balor returned to NXT, with the Irishman enjoying a lot of success with the Black and Gold brand over the last two years.

During his spell back in NXT, Finn Balor reclaimed the NXT Championship after the belt was vacated by Keith Lee last summer. Balor would only drop the title to at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April of this year.

