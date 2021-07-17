Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's time to get excited about the new Premier League season.

2021/22 Premier League season

Now that Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 have bid their goodbyes, football fans around the world are rubbing their hands together at the prospect of England's top-flight making its return.

We're still a few weeks away from the curtain raiser in mid-August, but we're starting to get a clearer idea of how the 20 clubs will be lining up for the new campaign.

And that's particularly the case when it comes to head coaches with Crystal Palace's appointment of Patrick Vieira meaning that we know the 20 managers who will be starting the season in charge.

All 20 managers confirmed

However, this is the Premier League we're talking about here, so it's sadly unlikely that the full set of coaches will be finishing the season in the same positions that they started it in.

The world of football management is a ruthless one and in a league where Frank De Boer was sent packing after four games, don't be surprised if some savage dismissals are given the green light.

All that being said, there's no denying that certain managers are in better positions than others even before a ball has been kicked and some might well be feeling the pressure already.

Premier League sack race

While the likes of Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel seem pretty much untouchable, Steve Bruce and Ralph Hasenhuttl might already be unemployed if certain supporters had their way.

It's a treacherous landscape in which there are little to no certainties, but the bookmakers have nonetheless tried to make sense of it all with odds on who will be the next manager to be sacked.

Over at The Sack Race on bettingodds.com, all 20 Premier League managers for the 2021/22 season have been ranked by how likely they are considered to be the first man sent packing.

First manager to be sacked odds

It really does make for a fascinating list, albeit an ultimately disheartening one, so be sure to check out how the managerial landscape is looking ahead of the latest Premier League campaign below:

=19. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - 40/1

=19. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - 40/1

=16. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) - 33/1

=16. Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) - 33/1

=16. Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United) - 33/1

=14. Dean Smith (Aston Villa) - 20/1

=14. Nuno Espiritio Santo (Tottenham Hotspur) - 20/1

=11. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) - 16/1

=11. Graham Potter (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 16/1

=11. David Moyes (West Ham United) - 16/1

=8. Rafael Benitez (Everton) - 14/1

=8. Thomas Frank (Brentford) - 14/1

=8. Bruno Lage (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - 14/1

7. Sean Dyche (Burnley) - 12/1

=4. Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) - 10/1

=4. Daniel Farke (Norwich City) - 10/1

=4. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - 10/1

=2. Steve Bruce (Newcastle United) - 8/1

=2. Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) - 8/1

1. Xisco Munoz (Watford) - 6/1

Watford's penchant for sackings

There was no debating the number one slot, was there? Watford get through managers like they're going out of fashion, so it's hardly a slight on Munoz that the Hornets boss isn't fancied to survive.

However, once you get past the obvious selection in the first place, there are plenty of intriguing narratives to unpack and clearly the bookies think that Arteta is standing on thin ice right now.

It's arguably surprising when you consider that Arsenal's league form in 2021 has actually been pretty strong, but it must be said that plenty of Gooners are unhappy with their current commander.

Meanwhile, Benitez is certainly sitting on a volcano at Everton having previously managed Liverpool and Santo seems to have inherited a poisoned chalice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And if there's any chance of Klopp or Guardiola leaving before anybody else, then you can bet that it would be a spectacular resignation as opposed to one of English football's most shocking sackings.

Naturally, we wish that all 20 managers would keep their jobs throughout the season, but English football simply doesn't work like that in the modern game and heads will inevitably roll in 2021/22.

