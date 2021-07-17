Sheffield United transfer news: Blades linked with move for Serie A midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Sheffield United looking to bounce back from what was an utterly dismal season in the Premier League, manager Slavisa Jokanovic is facing the unenviable task of trying to overhaul the club's squad.

Whilst the Blades opted to release several players before handing over the reins to the Serbian, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the exodus from Bramall Lane continue in the coming weeks.

United are still waiting to see whether Kean Bryan is willing to commit his future to the club following their decision to offer him a new contract.

Although the 24-year-old is currently a free-agent following the expiry of his contract, his future is still very much in limbo.

After missing out on a deal for Matt Clarke earlier this month, United have suffered another setback in their search for a potential replacement for Bryan as target Dion Sanderson is set to join Birmingham City on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although he is yet to sign a player since his appointment, Jokanovic could potentially be about to swoop for a player who is certainly no stranger to the Championship.

According to The Athletic, the Blades have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Ronaldo Vieira by Serie A side Sampdoria.

Before moving to Italy in 2018, the midfielder made 63 appearances for Leeds United in the second-tier.

Having been loaned out during the previous campaign to Hellas Verona, Vieira's future at Sampdoria is currently looking uncertain as he isn't guaranteed regular first-team football.

The midfielder's temporary spell with I Gialloblu was extremely disappointing as he only featured on five occasions for the club due to a number of injury issues.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst United may need to bolster their options in midfield this summer following the departures of John Lundstram and Jack Rodwell, they ought to steer clear of taking a risk on Vieira.

Although the midfielder has illustrated glimpses of promise at Championship level in the past, his development has stalled somewhat in recent years following his switch to Sampdoria.

During the past two seasons, Vieira has only managed to averaged underwhelming WhoScored match ratings of 6.44 and 6.47 in Serie A.

With there being no guarantee that Vieira will be able to set to second-tier alight with his displays next season, United should switch their focus to securing the services of players who have achieved a great deal of success at this level during their respective careers.

