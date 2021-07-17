Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were subject to horrendous racist abuse on social media after the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening.

England trio miss penalties

The England trio were all called upon to take penalties when the historic clash with Italy went all the way to a shootout with Luke Shaw and Leonardo Bonucci exchanging goals in regulation time.

However, the youthful England stars ultimately came up short with Rashford hitting the post, while Sancho and Saka both saw their efforts beaten away by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was a heart-wrenching moment for all three players on arguably the biggest stage of their careers so far and one in which the majority of England fans showed their unbridled support.

Horrendous racist abuse

Nevertheless, a vocal and destructive minority cast a hideous shadow on the situation with racist abuse directed against Saka, Rashford and Sancho quickly emerging on social media platforms.

All three England stars have powerfully spoken out about the vile messages that were sent their way with Saka lamenting how he expected this sort of abuse as soon as he saw his penalty saved.

It's a truly disheartening reality that has been elucidated throughout the week with alarming details and case studies of the racist abuse directed against England players slowly emerging.

UK university withdraws offer

And one such story has seen Nottingham Trent University withdraw an offer they had made to a student based on alleged racist abuse made towards England players in reaction to Sunday's final.

Sky Sports report that video footage from Snapchat, which circulated on Instagram, included an individual being heard making racist remarks about Rashford, Sancho and Saka.

A spokesperson from the university explained: "This allegation does not involve an NTU student. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, including racism.

"We looked into this matter immediately and as a result have withdrawn an offer to an applicant."

No room for racism

The news comes on the back of Boris Johnson announcing that football fans who racially abuse footballers on the internet now risk being banned from games for a maximum of 10 years.

The Telegraph report that Greater Manchester Police also arrested and released a 37-year-old man on suspicion of being connected to social media posts made against England players on Sunday.

There is no place for racism in sport nor wider society and the type of vile abuse that has been directed towards Saka, Rashford and Sancho over the last few days simply must be stamped out.

