Tottenham transfer news: 'Possibility' Nuno lands 'very very highly rated' top target Kane praised

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are a potential landing spot for Southampton striker Danny Ings this summer, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Earlier this week, The Daily Telegraph claimed the 28-year-old had emerged as the club's top target this summer as new manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks to develop a formation which allows him to play two strikers up front.

Clearly, Spurs have struggled to find suitable back-up for star man Harry Kane, who is always likely to play when fit, but a move to two up-front might well appeal to Ings, who is said to want to test himself at the top level once again after rejecting a new contract on the south coast.

What did McGrath say about Ings' future?

Speaking on Thursday's episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, McGrath shared more insight.

"I think that Spurs is a possibility," he says from the 22:08 mark onwards.

"As would other big clubs in the Premier League. I think Danny Ings' reputation, technique-wise and finishing-wise, he's just very, very highly rated amongst the top teams in the Premier League."

Could Ings and Harry Kane link up together?

Should Kane stay at Spurs this summer, there's certainly the prospect of the two developing a prolific partnership.

While their eight games together so far haven't yielded any joint-goal contributions, they have either been appearances for the England U21 squad years ago, or fleeting ones for the senior national team.

Chelsea have Haaland OFFER Rejected! Man City Harry Kane BID | Chelsea Transfer News

Over the last two seasons, Kane has scored 41 Premier League goals, while Ings has bagged 34. Two of the most lethal strikers in the division the former's ability to create chances could even add another layer to what looks like a mouth-watering double act on paper.

Throw Heung-min Son into the mix too and Tottenham could have a hugely enviable frontline next season.

Who else wants to sign Ings?

Unsurprisingly, a number of other top clubs have been linked with the player.

Manchester City are thought to be considering him as their own alternative to Kane, while Chelsea have also been touted as a potential destination amid their links with a move for Erling Haaland.

1 of 10 Who did Dele Alli almost join before he signed for Tottenham? Newcastle Arsenal Watford Crystal Palace

What has Harry Kane said about Danny Ings?

Speaking in 2015, Kane lavished the striker with praise during his time with Burnley.

"Danny's a great player," he said (via football.london).

"He scores goals, his movement's great and he's a prospect for English football.

"I know him well from the [England] Under-21s. It's down to the boss (to pick us) and we've both got to keep working hard, as do the other strikers who are trying to get a place.

"There are a lot of great English strikers here at the moment, which is good for the country. There's competition. We've all got to work hard to retain our place."

Transfer News LIVE: Haaland bid rejected, Lewandowski to Man City, Messi staying at Barca

News Now - Sport News