Lionel Messi finally got his hands on major silverware with Argentina this summer.

Messi strikes Argentina gold

Regardless of all the incalculable records and statistics that the great man has achieved with Barcelona, there always seemed to be an uncomfortable void within his expansive trophy cabinet.

And that was because the serial Ballon d'Or winner just couldn't seem to get his hands on a major international honour for his country despite coming within a nose hair on so many occasions.

Messi tasted defeat in no less than three Copa America finals in 2007, 2015 and 2016 respectively, before finishing on the receiving end of a 1-0 scoreline in the climax of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina win Copa America 2021

As such, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Messi was destined never to replicate the achievements of legendary Argentine players such as Mario Kempes, Daniel Passarella and Diego Maradona.

But alas, 2021 marked the year where the stars aligned for Messi with the Barcelona skipper producing a series of remarkable performances to launch Argentina to the Copa America final.

However, even then, everything seemed to be point towards yet another fall at the final hurdle as the Argentines lined up against hosts and favourites Brazil who got the better of them back in 2019.

But this time, Messi was able to exact his revenge with Angel Di Maria scoring the opening goal in the first-half, which proved to be enough to place the famous trophy in his captain's hands.

Stunning Messi montage

It really was living proof of the phrase 'if at first you don't succeed, try, try again' and an inspirational story that young football fans should take from the immortal career of Messi himself.

And just in case you think we're bordering on superlatives here, we'd kindly like to direct you towards a stunning compilation that has been produced by YouTuber 'Magical Messi' this week.

Anyone familiar with their content will know that it's simply spine-tingling and we're inclined to think that their 'Against All Odds' reaction to the Copa America triumph is up there with the very best.

So, strap yourselves in and get ready for the tears to flow because here are six blockbuster minutes documenting how Messi has overcome adversity to finally get his hands on international silverware:

We defy you to say that you don't have goose bumps.

An inspirational journey

It really is astonishing to see just how many people doubted Messi's credentials as Argentina captain as they chased their first trophy since 1993 and we've certainly been guilty of that at times.

However, just like all of the greatest sportspeople we've ever seen over the years, Messi rose to the occasion and proved that pressure makes diamonds by showing all of the doubters who's boss.

In terms of the GOAT debate, it might not change your mind and fair play if that's the case, but there can no longer be any denying that Messi gives his all when Argentina need him most.

