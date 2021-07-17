Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gareth Southgate's England team brought the country together at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions went into the tournament as one of the favourites to win the whole thing, but England fans were understandably still sceptical as to whether they would live up to the hype.

But Southgate's talented side delivered at Euro 2020 and came agonisingly close to ending 55 years of hurt.

England reached the final of the tournament, beating Germany, Ukraine and Denmark in the first three knockout rounds.

In the final, the Three Lions had to endure more penalty shootout heartbreak, with Italy eventually prevailing at Wembley Stadium following a 1-1 draw after normal and extra time.

Arsenal SIGN Ben White | Football Terrace

However, despite tasting defeat in the most dramatic way possible, every member of the England squad can be incredibly proud of what they achieved at Euro 2020.

They're now enjoying a well-deserved break ahead of the 2021/22 season and it seems many of the players are holidaying in the exact same location.

That's because brilliant footage has now emerged of several England stars singing 'Sweet Caroline' in a restaurant together.

Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Declan Rice were seated for the rendition of Neil Diamond's famous song, but Kyle Walker was up on his feet having the time of his life.

England players singing Sweet Caroline on holiday

Well played, lads.

The song became England's unofficial soundtrack of the summer, with jubilant crowds regularly belting out the anthem at Wembley Stadium.

After the 2-1 victory over Denmark in the semi-finals, the players joined the fans in singing 'Sweet Caroline' and it was an incredible moment from an English perspective.

England players sing Sweet Caroline after beating Denmark

You just love to see it.

It really was a tournament England fans will never forget and now they'll be hoping that the team can go one step further at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions will be one of the big favourites to triumph on the biggest stage of all, especially given how young many members of Southgate's current squad are.

England's future is very bright indeed.

