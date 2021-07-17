Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

All week long, audio clips of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have been leaked by the Spanish press.

So far, the 74-year-old Spaniard - who was the key figure behind the infamous European Super League - has been heard criticising the likes of Raul Gonzalez, Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The latter of those three Real Madrid legends, who is considered by many as the greatest footballer of all time, was even labelled a "sick man" by Perez back in a clip dating back to 2012.

It's all a bit crazy to be honest and the latest batch of clips released by the Spanish media might just be the most wild yet.

In one snippet of audio, the controversial Real Madrid president spoke about a quite incredible tale involving Jose Mourinho and Mesut Ozil.

The two worked together at Los Blancos for a number of years and it's quite well-known that they didn't get along at times.

And the latest audio clips of Perez might so some way to explaining why the pair's relationship was far from the best.

Perez's crazy story about Mourinho & Ozil

Per Marca, the Real Madrid president said: "[Ozil] came here aged 21. He is third generation Turk and then he discovers Madrid. There was nothing, no Turks, dicks, third generation or girlfriend. He sent his girlfriend away and changed his lifestyle, falling for an Italian model from Milan. He had a private jet, so he would fly out there, have sex and come back. Then one day, he annoyed Jose Mourinho, who jokingly said 'Hey Ozil, idiot, let me tell you something as if I were your father, because this girl you're going out with has f**ked everyone at Inter and AC Milan, including the coaching staff of both teams.' [Ozil] ended up leaving her."

Arsenal SIGN Ben White | Football Terrace

Wow...

We were almost lost for words reading that story for the first time and if it's true, it further highlights just how chaotic parts of Mourinho's Real Madrid reign was.

The Portuguese arrived at the club in the summer of 2010 - the same time as Ozil - and enjoyed some success, including a record-breaking La Liga triumph in 2011/12.

But controversy was never far away and he departed the Bernabeu on unsavoury terms in 2013 to re-join former club Chelsea.

We would say Ozil was probably glad to see him leave, but the German playmaker moved to London that same summer, signing for Arsenal in a £42 million deal.

