Leeds transfer news: Jorge Mendes working on £9m-rated Elland Road exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Super agent Jorge Mendes is working on a deal that could see Helder Costa leave Leeds United this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The report suggests the 27-year-old forward is likely to leave Elland Road after a frustrating time of things on an individual basis.

Indeed, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger started only 13 Premier League games last time out as the likes of Jack Harrison and Raphinha impressed in wide roles ahead of him.

Now, Mendes is understood to be trying to broker a move out of the club after getting the green light from manager Marcelo Bielsa.

How much could Leeds sell Costa for?

Costa is currently valued at £9m by Transfermarkt but, having bought him for £15m only last summer after an initial loan spell in West Yorkshire, Leeds would surely be looking to demand more.

Despite his lack of regular game time, he still has just under three years to run on his contract, so the club are in a strong position to negotiate.

Who has been linked with Costa?

Football Insider touts Spanish giants Valencia as a potential landing spot for the player, a club Mendes is thought to have strong links with.

Chelsea have Haaland OFFER Rejected! Man City Harry Kane BID | Chelsea Transfer News

Recently, The Athletic suggested there were a number of teams in La Liga were interested in a potential move, although no bids had yet been made.

Would Leeds miss Costa?

Although selling him without a replacement would leave Bielsa lighter in attack than he was last year, it's hard to make a case of Costa in comparison to Leeds' other forwards.

Harrison and Raphinha both averaged far more in the way of key passes and shots per game last time out (via WhoScored) and Costa directly contributed toward only three goals and three assists.

What have the pundits said?

Speaking to Football FanCast recently, former Leeds star Carlton Palmer tipped the player to leave Elland Road.

1 of 10 How many French U21 caps does Illan Meslier? 0 1 2 3

“You look at things and say, if you’re looking to spend the type of money that Leeds are looking to spend, if you’ve got someone there on decent money and they aren’t playing regular football, then those are the type to move on enable you to use his salary to bring in the players that you want, who are going to make your squad a better squad.”

Transfer News LIVE: Pellegrini to Spurs, Guehi to Palace, Haaland bid rejected

News Now - Sport News