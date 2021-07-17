Everton transfer news: Toffees eye transfer deal with Championship club over 6 foot 6 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are interested in signing Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, according to talkSPORT.

What's the latest transfer news involving Begovic?

With Robin Olsen leaving the club last month when his loan spell came to an end, it appears that Everton need to bring in another goalkeeper this summer to add depth to their options in this position.

The Toffees have reportedly identified Begovic as a target for this role. The 34-year-old still has one year remaining on his contract at Bournemouth, but it is understood that the Championship side may be willing to let him go on a free transfer.

What were Begovic's stats in 2020/21?

After missing the opening game of the season in 2020/21, Begovic went on to play 45 straight league matches for Bournemouth as they secured a play-off spot.

Across the course of the campaign, he managed to keep 15 clean sheets, and conceded just 44 goals.

The Cherries came up against Brentford in the play-off semi-finals and Begovic refused to be beaten in the first leg as his side picked up a 1-0 win. He was unable to keep Thomas Frank's team at bay in the return fixture, though, with Brentford turning the tie around and going on to beat Swansea at Wembley to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Could Man United seal two more signings next week? The Football Terrace reacts to latest rumours...

Has Begovic held any records in his career?

He certainly has.

Back in 2013, when playing for Stoke against Southampton, the 6 foot 6 goalkeeper scored a remarkable goal as his clearance from inside his own penalty area caught out Artur Boruc and went in.

Begovic's strike, which came within the first 13 seconds of the game, was measured as being a 91.9-metre effort. This earned him a Guinness World Record at the time for being the "longest goal scored in football."

His mark has since been beaten by Newport County's Tom King, who scored from 96.01 metres earlier this year.

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Everton won? 10 8 7 9

Would Begovic be a good back-up option for Jordan Pickford at Everton?

Jordan Pickford delivered a string of exceptional performances at Euro 2020, as he conceded just two goals in seven appearances, while keeping five clean sheets. His displays on the European stage are likely to have confirmed that he will remain as Everton's undisputed No. 1 next year.

Meanwhile, Begovic could be a solid back-up option for Rafael Benitez's side. While he may not have played in England's top-flight for a couple of years, Begovic is vastly experienced at the highest level, having featured in over 250 matches in the Premier League. He even has a Premier League winners' medal to his name from his time at Chelsea.

Therefore, if Pickford were to be unavailable at any stage next season, Everton should be confident that Begovic would be a capable replacement for the England international.

News Now - Sport News