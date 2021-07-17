Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi will remember the summer of 2021 for the rest of his life.

The Barcelona superstar finally got his hands on a major international trophy after over a decade of heartbreak in an Argentina shirt.

Messi tasted defeat in four finals prior to last Saturday's famous 1-0 win over Brazil in the Maracana Stadium.

Angel Di Maria netted the only goal of the game to win the 2021 Copa America and Messi could not hide his emotions when the referee blew the full-time whistle.

After celebrating with the squad for a few days, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is now enjoying a well-deserved break in Miami with his family.

However, there are certain parts of Messi's vacation that sadly won't be fun at all for the man himself.

That's because being one of the most famous athletes in sporting history has its downsides, which is proven by footage of the Barcelona man being surrounded by a crowd in Miami while trying to leave a restaurant.

It's actually quite scary to watch how crazy fans go when they see the little Argentine maestro.

You can check out the video here:

You have to feel sorry for the guy at times like that.

Yes, Messi lives a luxurious life due to the vast wealth he has accumulated over the years, we're not disputing that whatsoever.

But sometimes these high-profile athletes just want to enjoy some something as trivial as a meal in a restaurant without being surrounded by a security team while fans wave phones in their face.

Is that too much to ask?

Sadly, it is for the most part and a man with Messi's popularity across the globe is unlikely to ever be able to enjoy much peace in public.

