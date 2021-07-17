Crystal Palace transfer news: Offer tabled for "excellent player"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are facing a problem with trying to sign midfielder Okay Yokuslu this summer, as reported by Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness.

What's the latest transfer news involving Yokuslu?

Palace are reportedly interested in signing Yokuslu, and it is understood that they are the only side that have made an approach to his current club, Celta Vigo.

However, the Eagles only want to sign Yokuslu on loan, while Celta are hoping to sell the 27-year-old for around €6m (£5.1m). Palace's approach therefore doesn't fit into Celta's plan for the player, and unless some compromise is reached the deal won't go through.

How did Yokuslu fare against Crystal Palace last season?

Yokuslu spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at West Brom. He settled into life at the Hawthorns quickly, and came up against Palace in mid-March when the Baggies travelled to Selhurst Park.

The 37-cap international ended up on the losing side that day, as Sam Allardyce's men were beaten 1-0, but he delivered an assured display in the middle of the park. As per WhoScored, Yokuslu completed two dribbles and made a key pass, while also registering 75 touches - none of his teammates managed more.

His all-action performance may well have caught Palace's eye, and convinced them that they should pursue him this summer.

What's been said about Yokuslu?

Despite only playing 16 games for West Brom, Yokuslu made a positive impression in a short space of time.

Speaking back in March, West Brom journalist Adrian Goldberg lavished praise on Yokuslu, and made it clear that he wanted the club to keep the midfielder once they dropped into the Championship, although it now seems very unlikely that he will be returning to the Midlands this summer.

Goldberg said on the West Brom-themed podcast, The Liquidator: “Yokuslu, of course, we all recognise what an excellent footballer he is, if only we can hold on to Yokuslu, we would almost certainly build a promotion team around him.

“I think he’s such a forceful player, an excellent player.”

Should Palace compromise and try to sign Yokuslu permanently?

Palace have had a busy week in the transfer market, signing Michael Olise from Reading, while they are also on the brink of completing a move for Chelsea's Marc Guehi for a fee believed to be in the region of £20m.

With this in mind, it is understandable as to why they may only want to bring in Yokuslu on loan for now.

However, it could be argued that they should change their plans and try to sign him permanently instead.

He showed during his spell at West Brom that he was able to adapt to the Premier League swiftly, and at 27, he appears to be in his prime.

Opportunities to buy a proven Premier League player at their peak for just over £5m do not come around every day, so Palace should look to seize this opportunity while they can.

