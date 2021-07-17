Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It feels like weeks have passed since Italy were crowned champions of Europe.

Without daily instalments of Euro 2020 action, the days often feel like they morph into one and it's easy for football fans to lose track of time as a result.

In reality, it's only been six days since Roberto Mancini's Italian side defeated England in the final of the tournament at Wembley Stadium.

The Azzurri achieved victory courtesy of a dramatic penalty shootout, with Andrea Belotti, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Jorginho and Bukayo Saka all missing their spot kicks.

Saka's effort that was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma secured the trophy for Italy and that wasn't the only major incident the Arsenal teenager was involved in during the game.

At the very end of second half stoppage-time, the 19-year-old was cynically fouled by Giorgio Chiellini as he broke away on the counter.

The Italian captain was booked for the challenge, although some believed it was worthy of a red card - which, of course, it wasn't by the laws of the game.

Chiellini's tackle even resulted in a petition (which over 140,000 people have now signed) being created to replay the Euro 2020 final, that's how much chaos it sparked.

So one Italian fan has decided to rub salt in English wounds by getting arguably the greatest football-related tattoo in history.

We can't deny it, this is absolutely fantastic.

Italian fan's sensational tattoo

That is genius, pure genius. Even if you're an England fan, you can't help but appreciate that masterpiece.

While many bemoaned Chiellini's now infamous challenge on Saka, former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for the veteran defender.

“What Chiellini did with Saka shows everything," Mourinho told talkSPORT.

"He made his only mistake of the game, he lost the turn on the touchline. Saka was going: ‘You are not going, you stay with me, the shirt is mine and you are not going'.

Varane agrees to join Man Utd | Football Terrace

“He knows what he is doing. This is a top defender and a very clever guy. I played Juventus with Manchester United a couple of seasons ago, and after the game at Old Trafford, I said something like: ‘These two guys should go to University of Sports and give lectures on how to be a central defender'."

Jose has got a point...

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News