Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dillian Whyte has absolutely torn into Tyson Fury, branding him a “disgrace to British boxing”.

Fury has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. First, he was on the wrong end of a legal battle, leading to his fight with Anthony Joshua - the biggest in British boxing history - being called off.

And now that it was almost time for his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder, his camp claims he had caught Covid, leading to another lengthy delay in Wilder vs Fury.



Here’s the interesting bit, though: Fury has only recently been spotted with fans in Las Vegas. Regardless of whether he has Covid or not, it doesn’t reflect well on the British heavyweight at all.

Therefore, it’s not surprising to see Whyte vent it out in the manner that he has.

“Tyson Fury is a w***er and a disgrace to British boxing if he has caught Covid-19 and gone around Las Vegas mixing with fans after cancelling the Deontay Wilder fight,” he told SunSport.

“He talks s*** because when you have Covid-19 you are sick and you have to quarantine and instead he is walking around smiling, mixing and taking photos with people.

“Either he has got it or he hasn’t - they said his mate and sparring partner Joseph Parker had it and the next minute he’s out at a UFC fight denying it.

“There are videos and photos of him out and about, happy as Larry, just like he was when the Anthony Joshua fight got cancelled.

“The biggest fight in British boxing history was cancelled and he was laughing and joking about it.

“It is exactly the same now the Wilder fight has been cancelled because of him apparently having covid.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

“Loads of boxers are using Covid as an excuse to pull-out of fights or as a back-up excuse if they lose.

“These guys are irresponsible if they are using Covid when it is killing people and devastating families all over the world.”

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

News Now - Sport News