Liverpool transfer news: Offer tabled for "very special player"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio have submitted their first offer for Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Shaqiri?

Anfield Central recently claimed that Liverpool are in talks with several teams over the potential sale of Shaqiri this summer, and the Reds have already received numerous offers for the winger with the Merseyside outfit confident that their asking price will be met.

The report suggested that Lazio and Sevilla are the front runners for the Switzerland international, although AS Roma are also long-term admirers of the 29-year-old.

It now appears that there have been further developments on Shaqiri's future with the latest reports claiming that a Serie A side have lodged an opening bid for the player.

Enter here

Have Liverpool received a bid for Shaqiri?

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio have made an opening offer of €10m (£8.6m) plus €2m (£1.7m) in bonuses for Shaqiri, however Liverpool are holding out for a fee closer to €15m (£12.8m).

Although, the report suggests that there could be room to negotiate between the two parties to try and find an agreement.

Is Saul Niguez's potential move to Liverpool OFF already? Find out on The Football Terrace...

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Shaqiri?

In January 2020, Klopp claimed that Shaqiri is a very special player with unbelievable muscles and revealed his frustration at the 29-year-old's lack of game time since his arrival at the club.

As per the official Liverpool website, Klopp said, "Shaq is a very special player in different departments. His physique is different to all others I ever saw, his muscles are unbelievable.

"It’s never ‘big’ [injuries] so far, but it was always enough to get him out. I can imagine that’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for him, it’s not cool for us."

Since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, Shaqiri has been injured for 358 days for Liverpool - equating to 41 games on the sidelines.

1 of 10 Which Brazilian club did Alisson Becker play for? Corinthians Cruzeiro Santos Internacional

Was Shaqiri a useful asset for Liverpool last season?

Not really.

Shaqiri seemed out of favour at Liverpool under Klopp last season as he made just five Premier League starts, although he did register two assists in his limited appearances.

According to WhoScored, the 29-year-old ranked fifth in the Reds' squad for key passes in England's top flight last term with 1.4 per game.

On paper Shaqiri would be an ideal substitute for Liverpool due to his creativity, however his lack of game time suggests that he is not in Klopp's plans and it could be worthwhile for the Reds to sell him to recoup funds to spend elsewhere in the squad.

News Now - Sport News