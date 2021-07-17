Rangers transfer news: Gers linked with swoop for Liverpool attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers are one of a number of clubs thinking over a possible bid for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, 90min.com reports.

What is the latest transfer news involving Divock Origi?

The report discloses that the forward, who is rated at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, is set to leave Anfield, and his agents are working to find the 26-year-old a new club, with Southampton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Rangers, Celtic and clubs from abroad all keeping an eye on the situation.

How did the forward perform for Liverpool last season?

Origi, who has won both the Premier League and the Champions League during his time at Liverpool, made only 17 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, scoring one goal.

The forward only started six of those 17 games, as he was kept out of the starting line-up by the likes of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

In his time at Anfield, the former Lille man has scored 35 goals in 157 games, with his most important coming in the 2019 Champions League final win over Tottenham, although he did score memorable goals against Barcelona and Everton that season too.

Bearing in mind his lack of starts, it is understandable to see why the 29-cap Belgium international might be thinking about leaving Liverpool.

Could the striker replace Alfredo Morelos?

If Rangers do sign Origi, it could be as a replacement for Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian striker has been linked with a move away from Ibrox, with A Bola reporting that Porto want to sign the forward, but are being put off by the Scottish champions' asking price of €15m (£12.8m).

It remains to be seen if the clubs can get a deal done, but if they do then Rangers could feasibly use the money to sign Origi, although they are not the same type of striker. Morelos seems to be much more of a natural goal scorer.

In his time at Rangers, the 25-year-old has scored 94 goals in 182 games. That shows that he is much more prolific than Origi. It has to be said though that Morelos has had more opportunities, as he has been the main striker for Rangers for the past few seasons, whilst the same isn't true of Origi at Liverpool.

Are any other forwards on Rangers' radar?

Rangers haven't really been linked with strikers in the close season. That might be because the Gers agreed a pre-contract deal to sign Fashion Sakala from Oostende in May.

Also, no strikers have been sold in the current transfer window. Morelos, Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten are all still at Ibrox. Should a striker leave the club - seemingly most likely Morelos - then that may see Steven Gerrard sign a replacement, and that could be Origi.

