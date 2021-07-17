Celtic transfer news: More details emerge on Kyogo Furuhashi move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anderlecht tried to sign new Celtic arrival Kyogo Furuhashi, but former club Vissel Kobe turned down the Belgian side's offer, Voetbalkrant reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kyogo Furuhashi?

Celtic announced the signing of the Japanese striker on Friday morning, with the 26-year-old signing a four-year contract with the Hoops.

Which club tried to sign Furuhashi?

Anderlecht were also interested in the forward, and it has been reported that they had an offer turned down by Vissel Kobe.

They accepted Celtic's bid for the Japanese international, and a result of not being able to sign Furuhashi, Anderlecht moved to bring in Benito Raman from Schalke.

Enter Giveaway

How much money did Celtic pay for Furuhashi?

Celtic appear to have spent big money on Furuhashi. It has been reported that the Hoops paid something close to £5m for the striker.

That would take the total amount spent by the Bhoys this week to over £8m, following the £3.5m signing of Liel Abada.

And the Hoops might not be done yet, as a £4.3m fee has reportedly been agreed with Rubin Kazan for defender Carl Starfelt. After a quiet period, the Ange Postecoglou era is in full swing.

£5m might seem like a lot of money for Celtic, but Furuhashi has the record to back that up. This season alone he has scored 15 goals in 21 games for Vissel Kobe. He has also scored three goals in six international appearances for Japan.

If he can continue that run of form in Scotland and help Celtic regain the league title then the transfer fee will seem like a bargain.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

When will the Japanese international make his Celtic debut?

Now that Furuhashi has been signed, Celtic fans will be eager to see the player in action.

However, that might not be for a while yet. As the Hoops stated when announcing the transfer, it is subject to international clearance.

It's further been reported that he'll play his last game for Vissel Kobe this weekend, so Furuhashi hasn't left for Scotland just yet. He may also need to self-isolate when he arrives in the UK, although that's unconfirmed.

But you would imagine the move will be completed by the time the Bhoys kick off the domestic season against Hearts on the 31st of July.

Furuhashi has been playing football on a regular basis for Vissel Kobe this season, so he should be more or less fully fit when available for selection.

With Champions League qualifiers and the new domestic season on the horizon, the sooner Furuhashi's available the better.

News Now - Sport News