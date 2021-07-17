Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua seems all set to take on Oleksandr Usyk.

Having had his fight against Tyson Fury called off, the British unified heavyweight champion is due to face Usyk in September.

And as Joshua looks to defend his titles against the Ukrainian, he seems to have unlocked an altogether different level as far his fitness goes.



The 31-year old caused a quite a stir with his recent Instagram post, showing off his incredible shape. Given his fitness and the immense training he puts himself through, one would think that he should emerge triumphant in what Peter Fury feels will be a “battle of skills”.

"It's not a walk in the park.This guy [Usyk], he's had a couple of fights in the heavyweight division, he's adjusted, he's put the necessary weight on. He's a serious heavyweight and a serious talent, so it will be a good fight.

"He's an accurate puncher and anybody in the fight trade knows when you're in that body weight bracket, when you're punching correctly, any punchers can do damage.

"Yes, he belongs in the division and he's a serious threat. It's a serious fight. Full credit to Joshua for taking that fight. I think it will ultimately be a battle of skills, because you can't run into danger. It's a fight that I'm looking forward to see. It's a great fight, a good match-up."

What a tremendous shame that there will be no Joshua vs. Fury - at least not this year by the looks of it. It would have been a genuine treat to watch for Boxing fans across the globe.

It’s an even bigger shame that Wilder vs. Fury trilogy bout, the reason that Joshua vs. Fury, was called off for, has been postponed to October, too, after Fury apparently caught Covid.

Imagine being Deontay Wilder. All that wait and hassle to win the legal fight and then this happens. Given how uninterested the fans are in this particular trilogy fight, there would be absolutely zero people shocked if it were postponed yet again.

Wilder may as well not bother turning up himself if that were to happen.

