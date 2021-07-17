Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge night for WWE last night, as the company welcomed fans back to a main roster show for the first time since the March 9 episode of Monday Night Raw last year.

Mr. McMahon emerged to welcome the WWE Universe home

As SmackDown emanated in front of a live audience for the first time in a year-and-a-half, WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon enthusiastically welcomed the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns & The Usos def. Edge, Rey Mysterio, & Dominik Mysterio in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

After Edge and The Mysterios set a devastating trap for Roman Reigns and The Usos last week, all six Superstars battled in a turbulent Six-Man Tag Team Match. Although The Ultimate Opportunist Speared Reigns outside the ring, Jey Uso took advantage of all-out chaos to pick up the victory on The Master of the 619 with a handful of tights.

Though The Bloodline earned the win heading into WWE Money in the Bank, another Spear by The Rated-R Superstar stopped a vicious post-match assault by the Universal Champion and company. Edge once again grabbed a chair leg and trapped Reigns in a Crossface that was as devastating as it was humiliating!

Finn Bálor returned to SmackDown and attacks Sami Zayn

As Sami Zayn complained in front of a live audience about how the great conspiracy against him was deliberately keeping him out of Sunday's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Finn Bálor suddenly emerged on SmackDown! After avoiding The Master Strategist's sneak attack, The Prince launched a massive counter-assault that ended with the earth-shattering Coup de Grace!

Shotzi & Nox def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina

One week after overcoming Natalya & Tamina on SmackDown in their debut, Shotzi and Nox once again battled the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in another Championship Contender Match, with Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitors Lv Morgan and Zelina Vega on commentary.

When an altercation broke out between Morgan and Vega, the bedlam allowed Nox to steal the win away from The Queen of Harts.

Furious at Liv and Zelina for costing them the match, Natalya and Tamina ignited a post-match brawl that ended with Morgan staring tall!

Bianca Belair def. Carmella in a SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

After Bianca Belair’s planned opponent Bayley was forced to back out of their match due to injury, The EST of WWE instead retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the self-proclaimed “Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE” with the K.O.D.

Cesaro def. Otis by Disqualification

After The Alpha Academy stated that Otis will destroy anyone who crosses his path, Cesaro looked to put that theory to the test. When Otis was run into the ring post, an interfering Chad Gable attacked and brought an end to the match by disqualification. In response, The Swiss Superman took him for a ride on the Cesaro Swing, but Otis dropped Cesaro mid-swing and laid him out with a vicious splash.

Kevin Owens gave a Stunning response to Baron Corbin’s request for money

After Baron Corbin pleaded on his knees with the WWE Universe to help him out of his recent financial troubles through an online fundraising site, Kevin Owens emerged to contribute a Stunner to the cause.

Seth Rollins def. Big E, Kevin Owens and King Nakamura in a Fatal 4-Way Match

Two days before Sunday’s high-stakes Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Kevin Owens leaped off a ladder, smashing King Nakamura through the SmackDown announce table. Moments later, Seth Rollins escaped from Big E's Big Ending attempt and Stomped him down on the ladder to score a huge victory over his fellow SmackDown Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitors.

You can watch every single episode of WWE SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News