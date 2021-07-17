Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Just when you thought Dustin Poirier had peaked, he has done something yet more extraordinary once again.

In his latest antic, helped largely by Jake Paul, the American has tweeted a photo of himself holding the “Sleepy McGregor” necklace gifted to him by, well, Jake. And guess what? He’s auctioning it off.

He wrote:

“Got the sleepy mac chain today from Jake Paul. I will be auctioning it off soon for The Good Fight Foundation to do something big in Lafayette!!”

Ouch. That must hurt. As if being hammered by Poirier twice in one year wasn’t enough, McGregor must now endure the pain of being trolled by him, too.

However, he can still derive some kind of comfort from the fact that he’s living rent-free in Poirier’s head, which is obviously a major win for someone of McGregor’s ilk.

But that’s the only win he has enjoyed for a while, for his fortunes in the Octagon haven’t necessarily been good.

And it’s not helping that he chooses to resort to wild justifications for his latest defeat. On Thursday, he posted a video on his social media, claiming that he already had an injury to his left leg going into the trilogy bout.

He said:

"I was injured going into the fight.

"People are asking me, 'When was the leg broke? At what point did the leg break?' Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. [Jeff] Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. They knew I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage. It was debated about pulling the thing out."

Even if that’s true, and it’s a big if, there’s no point revealing it now. If he had an injury, being the personality we know he is, he should have had no trouble backing off but he didn’t.

If he wants his MMA career to survive this phase, it’s in his best interests to admit the reality and work like the true champion he has been.

