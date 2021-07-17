Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We all know that WWE is hoping to have The Rock and Roman Reigns wrestle each other soon, but a new report has emerged indicating that WWE has some interesting backup plans in place in the case that they aren't able to pull that match off.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer notes that should The Rock not be able to wrestle a full singles match at WrestleMania next year due to his movie schedule and fears over him picking up an injury, WWE has a backup plan in mind.

Meltzer explains that WWE is also considering having The Rock team up with one of The Usos to take on Roman Reigns and another Uso at WrestleMania 38:

One idea that has been talked about, as the goal is Reigns and Rock in Dallas for the 2022 Mania, is that if concessions have to be made regarding Rock and movies and injury fears, that they do Reigns and an Uso vs. Rock and an Uso, so Rock can be protected from doing too much and it keeps it all in the family with the idea and Rock and Reigns as who is really the tribal chief. Obviously the singles match is the preferred match but any involvement of Rock is preferred over him not doing the show

While WrestleMania 38 may be next year, reports from various reputable journalists have suggested that WWE is hoping to have The Rock appear at some stage this year, with the company reportedly eyeing up Survivor Series as a celebration of 25 years since The Rock made his WWE debut.

While details about what WWE is specifically planning are unclear, the reports note that WWE wants the show to be the start of the feud between The Rock and Roman Reigns, with there even being rumours that the Hollywood megastar may wrestle on the show.

