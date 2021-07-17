Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We have missed crowds at sport, haven’t we?

As restrictions continue to be lifted in various countries across the globe and sporting venues welcome back the crowds, the excitement levels are through the roof. After all, it’s the fans who make any sport what it is.

We were given a stark reminder of just that as WWE, for the first time since March 2020, had a full house at their live TV show.

The occasion, while already special for obvious reasons, was made memorable by the breathtaking ovation that the crowd had in store for the beloved Vince McMahon.



Soon as the Toyota Center was basking in the glory of the theme song and McMahon walked out, the Toyota Center went completely berserk.

The fans then belted out ‘No Chance in Hell’ before the WWE Chairman delivered an iconic one-liner: “Where the hell have you been?”

It was a surreal moment without a doubt. It has been such a long time since we had last experienced such an atmosphere at WWE.

Once the pandemic took over, it was almost as if we had forgotten what it felt like to have fans at the arena at all.

Of course, credit where it’s due, WWE’s introduction of the Thunderdome was a pretty good move, as it at least allowed the fans to be there in a virtual capacity; however, as goes without saying, there’s no replacement of that noise, the chants and those electric atmospheres that the fans bring with them.

The event played host to a few pretty substantial shocks, none more so than the return of Finn Balor to the main roster for the first time in two years.

The Irishman interrupted a promo segment from Sami Zayn, who was addressing the capacity crowd regarding his omission from the Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday night. Of course, Balor ended up hitting Sami Zayn with a Coup de Grace.

While many fans were more than ready for the odd shock, it is probably safe to say that none were expecting to witness the return of Balor to the blue brand.

Elsewhere, Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio in an electrifying Six-Man Tag Team Match.

