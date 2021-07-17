Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roberto Mancini has completely transformed the Italian national football team.

When the former Manchester City manager took over in 2018, the country was in its worst position for decades.

The Azzurri had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under the leadership of Gian Piero Ventura and things were looking pretty grim for the four-time world champions.

But Mancini has managed to turn Italy into an unstoppable winning machine in just three years, with his brilliant work culminating in the nation's triumph at Euro 2020.

Italy beat England in the final of the tournament last Sunday evening, having seen off Austria, Belgium and Spain in their other knockout stage games.

The Azzurri's victory over England at Wembley Stadium was also their 34th consecutive match unbeaten, which is just one shy of equalling the all-time record set by both Brazil and Spain.

Mancini really is a managerial genius, there's no two ways about it and the way he goes about his duties is as impressive as Italy's recent results.

Footage of the 56-year-old's team talk before the Euro 2020 final has emerged on social media and it shows how simple, yet hugely effective, his coaching methods are.

Mancini's team talk before game vs England

After naming the starting XI, Mancini turns to the players and says: "So, I have nothing to say. You know what you are. And we are not here by chance.

"We are the masters of our fate. Not the referee, not the opponents, nobody else. Okay?

"You know what you have to do."

Now that is a man who commands respect. Instead of throwing tactical messages at the team ahead of the biggest game of their careers, Mancini simply places full trust in the players at his disposal.

It's not unnecessarily complex, but it's certainly hugely authoritative and motivating.

After their triumph at Euro 2020, Mancini and Italy will now have their eyes fixated on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

They will go into that tournament as a candidate to win the whole thing and you wouldn't put it past the Azzurri arriving in the Middle East next winter with their unbeaten run still active.

