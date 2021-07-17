Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi finally got his hands on a major international trophy after winning the 2021 Copa America.

The legendary forward was the tournament’s top scorer and best player - by a distance - but it was his teammate Angel Di Maria who scored the winning goal against Brazil at the Maracana in Rio on July 10.

Messi was understandably ecstatic after the full-time whistle. After suffering heartache in three previous Copa America finals, and the 2014 World Cup final, this was a moment that the 34-year-old was desperate to experience.

Argentina hadn’t won a major trophy since 1993 but the long wait is now over, thanks largely to their iconic captain.

"It's crazy, the happiness I am feeling is not something that could be explained,” Messi told reporters after the match. “I’ve left sad before but I knew that at one point it was going to happen.”

Messi’s fans from all over the world were also overjoyed to see their hero finally win a trophy with his beloved Argentina.

The South American’s critics can no longer claim that he doesn’t perform for his country - although that was never a particularly true statement in the first place.

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the European Championships with Portugal in 2016, Messi has now triumphed in his country’s premier continental competition.

Messi breaks Ronaldo's Instagram record

And over on social media, Messi has managed to break an Instagram record set by his old rival Ronaldo.

Following Argentina’s Copa America triumph, Messi posted a photo of himself with the Copa America trophy alongside the caption: “What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions!”

At the time of writing, the photo has been liked by 19.9 million people - making it the most popular Instagram post ever posted by an athlete.

Ronaldo previously set the record in 2020 for his tribute post to Diego Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60.

Messi’s own tribute post to Maradona in November 2020 was liked 16.4 million times, making it the 16th most popular Instagram post in history.

No other athlete makes the top 20.

Messi now has the sixth most popular Instagram post of all time.

What are the most liked Instagram posts in history?

But what are the top five?

5. Billie Eilish - Photo from British Vogue shoot | May 2021 (22m likes)

4. Billie Eilish - Reveal of her blonde hair | March 2021 (23.1m likes)

3. XXXTentacion - Final post before his death | May 2018 (25.4m likes)

2. Ariana Grande - Photos from her wedding | May 2021 (26.7m likes)

1. Chris Godfrey - Photo of an egg | January 2019 (55.2m likes)

Sorry, Leo, while you new Instagram record might be impressive, you’ve still got a long way to go before you knock the egg off top spot.

Enter Giveaway

Transfer news: Varane 'agrees' to join Man Utd (Football Terrace)

How much do you really know about Lionel Messi? [Quiz]

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News