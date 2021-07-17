Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

He may be turning 76-years-old later on this year, but WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is seemingly still a machine, as can be seen by this new workout video that has emerged of the WWE Chairman.

Taking to Instagram, Michael Monteforte, who currently works as the lead corporate trainer for WWE, shared a video of the company's Chairman Vince McMahon working out in the gym.

It isn't only WWE fans who are losing their minds over this video, as members of the roster have taken to the comments section to share their praise for the former WWE Champion.

WWE producer TJ Wilson (formerly Tyson Kidd) labelled Vince McMcMahon a "once in a generation type human", while former Tough Enough Sonya Deville star simply said "Wowwwww".

It is not rare to see Vince McMahon working out in the gym, and several people within WWE have spoken about the insane training regime that the Chairman undertakes, which is made even more impressive considering his age.

On last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon opened the show to address the WWE Universe, who were finally allowed back at a main roster TV show for the first time in 70 weeks. You can read more about Vince's memorable reaction by clicking here.

Prior to last night, Vince McMahon's last appearance on WWE TV came back at night one of WrestleMania 37 in April. At the marquee pay-per-view, Vince McMahon once again addressed the fans in attendance at the Raymond James Stadium, who hadn't been able to attend a show for over a year at that point.

Elsewhere on the show, former WWE NXT star Finn Balor made his emphatic return to the Blue brand, while Seth Rollins defeated Big E, Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura in the show's main event to earn some big momentum heading towards Money in the Bank.

