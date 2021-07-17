Football quiz: How much do you remember about Gareth Southgate's time at Crystal Palace?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

What makes Gareth Southgate such a popular England manager is just how much he's brought the country together.

A thoroughly decent man and one of the most successful bosses in the history of the Three Lions after taking them to two semi-finals and a final in recent years, it seems like an age ago that fans inside Wembley Stadium were throwing paper airplanes during games, such was their lack of connection to the national team.

As much as this incarnation of the England team is for everybody, it's important to look back at Southgate's roots.

A product of Crystal Palace's academy, he captained his boyhood side for years before going on to have a successful career in both the Premier League and international level.

So, to celebrate that, GIVEMESPORT have built a little quiz for Palace supporters. How much do you remember about Southgate's time in South London?

Take the test below!

1 of 10 When did Southgate make his Palace debut? 1989 1988 1987 1990

