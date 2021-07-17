Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dundee United’s Charlie Mulgrew scored an early contender for the most audacious free-kick of the 2021-22 season against Arbroath on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who returned to his former club last month following a five-year stint with Blackburn Rovers, broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with a moment of individual brilliance.

Situated around 40 yards from goal, Mulgrew shaped up to take the set-piece before producing a dummy.

He then kept his eyes on his teammates before circling back around to the ball.

One of his teammates then pretended that he was going to whip in the free-kick with his right foot before stopping still.

Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston also remained still on the edge of his six-yard box but was caught out by Mulgrew.

The veteran defender, who scored his previous goal for Dundee United 15 years ago, produced a magnificent left-footed strike into the bottom corner of the net.

Mulgrew’s strike had enough pace and precious to beat Gaston, who’d been fooled by the centre-back’s clever tactic.

Video: Watch Charlie Mulgrew's free-kick

Watch Mulgrew's free-kick here...

Footage of the goal is being shared across social media and here’s some of the best reaction from Twitter…

Was it better than Borussia Dortmund's clever free-kick?

Mulgrew’s goal brought back memories of a free-kick that Borussia Dortmund scored against Werder Bremen back in 2018.

Raphael Guerreiro and Marco Reus were involved in a similar situation and it led to a goal scored by Paco Alcacer.

But considering Mulgrew actually scored the goal, we think it’s safe to say that the Dundee United player’s free-kick is even more impressive.

Take a bow, Charlie!

