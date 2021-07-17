Charlie Mulgrew’s clever free-kick for Dundee United is going viral
Dundee United’s Charlie Mulgrew scored an early contender for the most audacious free-kick of the 2021-22 season against Arbroath on Saturday.
The 35-year-old, who returned to his former club last month following a five-year stint with Blackburn Rovers, broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with a moment of individual brilliance.
Situated around 40 yards from goal, Mulgrew shaped up to take the set-piece before producing a dummy.
He then kept his eyes on his teammates before circling back around to the ball.
One of his teammates then pretended that he was going to whip in the free-kick with his right foot before stopping still.
Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston also remained still on the edge of his six-yard box but was caught out by Mulgrew.
The veteran defender, who scored his previous goal for Dundee United 15 years ago, produced a magnificent left-footed strike into the bottom corner of the net.
Mulgrew’s strike had enough pace and precious to beat Gaston, who’d been fooled by the centre-back’s clever tactic.
Video: Watch Charlie Mulgrew's free-kick
Watch Mulgrew's free-kick here...
Footage of the goal is being shared across social media and here’s some of the best reaction from Twitter…
Was it better than Borussia Dortmund's clever free-kick?
Mulgrew’s goal brought back memories of a free-kick that Borussia Dortmund scored against Werder Bremen back in 2018.
Raphael Guerreiro and Marco Reus were involved in a similar situation and it led to a goal scored by Paco Alcacer.
But considering Mulgrew actually scored the goal, we think it’s safe to say that the Dundee United player’s free-kick is even more impressive.
Take a bow, Charlie!
