We’ve seen countless moments of magic from Lionel Messi since the Barcelona and Argentina star burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s.

Collate them all into a YouTube video and it would be days, rather than hours, long.

It was patently clear from very early on that Messi was destined for greatness.

But the legendary forward has still exceeded all expectations throughout his illustrious career. The 34-year-old is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time.

Those who believe that Messi is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) were overjoyed when their hero won his first trophy with his beloved Argentina earlier this month.

Messi helped his national team win a first major title since 1993 with victory over rivals Brazil in the Copa America final. Although he didn’t score in the final, Messi was the tournament’s outstanding player and top goalscorer.

A record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or award now looks likely for the South American.

Messi's nutmeg on Filipe Luis goes viral again

In the week of Messi’s first major triumph at international level, it’s a clip from his Barcelona career which has gone viral (again) on social media.

Messi produced arguably the most astounding nutmeg we’ve ever witnessed on Filipe Luis during a La Liga clash between Barça and Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in November 2018.

If it was almost any other footballer, we’d assume that it was mostly down to luck.

But as this was Messi, you know he meant it - and the incredible slow-motion replay near enough proves he did…

The footage continues to amaze people almost three years after it happened. It takes a good few views to work out how he actually managed to execute the nutmeg.

The header to control the ball was ridiculous. He then quickly regains his balance before holding off Luis.

The Argentine then back-heels the ball through Luis’s legs with a truly remarkable touch before continuing his run down the right wing and laying the ball to Luis Suarez.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone, stood inches away on the touchline, had the perfect view of Messi’s magical nutmeg.

Although he probably wanted the left-back to crunch his compatriot, even he must have thought ‘what on earth have I just seen?’.

What's being said about Messi's nutmeg on Luis?

Let’s check out some of the latest reaction to Messi’s legendary nutmeg…

Is Messi signing a new contract with Barcelona?

Reports suggest that Messi is set to put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Barça, which will keep him tied to the Catalan club until 2026.

And there’s no doubt that he’ll continue to produce countless more moments of individual brilliance during that period of time.

