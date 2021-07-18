Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton will start second on the grid at Silverstone this afternoon, behind rival Max Verstappen.

The reigning Formula 1 champion will be feeling the pressure as he enters another round of cat-and-mouse with the Red Bull star, who is currently leading the driver standings with a 33-point gap between him and the seven-time Championship winner.

The British Grand Prix is Hamilton's bread and butter event – with seven wins at Silverstone, he has only recorded more wins (8) at Hungaroring in Hungary during his professional career.

As Hamilton chases a record-breaking eight Championship wins, David Coulthard admits the Briton will have to dig deep at his stomping ground this afternoon to close the gap on Verstappen.

"It feels like Lewis has to deliver this weekend because Max isn’t afraid of anyone – he’s a natural-born winner. He’s on the crest of a wave right now but I do think Lewis is someone who does respond to home support and I truly believe it can lift him."

Supporters have returned to Silverstone to watch the action of the British Grand Prix unfold. The race this afternoon could welcome more than 140,000 spectators as the circuit opens its doors to a full-capacity crowd.

Verstappen vs Hamilton in title challenge

By this time last year, Hamilton had recorded six wins out of nine races and was at the top of the tree on points. He faced initial competition from Verstappen but ultimately, the Dutch driver simply wasn't in a car capable of challenging Hamilton, who went on to win his seventh championship and equal Michael Schumacher's record.

However, Red Bull have seriously upped their game this year. Verstappen has been outperforming Hamilton and has chalked up six wins so far. Teammate Sergio Perez also bagged himself a win in Azerbaijan, putting Red Bull in an almost identical situation to Mercedes in their 2020 run at this point in the series.

Verstappen will start on pole for the fourth time this season and Coulthard believes it will take a power shift from Hamilton to out-muscle the 23-year-old and meet the chequered flag first.

"Lewis just has to be Lewis," the 13-time Grand Prix winner said. "But I think he is truly relishing this challenge. Of course he wants a title, who doesn't? But he's done so much winning and I think that for the fact that he signed up for another two years, he is just so motivated by the challenge.

"I think that Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year have extended his career. I truly believe that."

News Now - Sport News