W Series: Alice Powell celebrates "dream weekend" after British Grand Prix win

The British Grand Prix ended with two home natives on the podium after a thrilling W Series race at Silverstone.

As Alice Powell met the chequered flag and punched the air, the crowd erupted into applause – the feeling of winning on home soil is something every driver will probably admit they will never get tired of.

Powell celebrated her second win of the season as she stepped onto the podium, showering herself, runner-up Fabienne Wohlwend and compatriot Jamie Chadwick in champagne.

An exasperated Racing X star admitted it was a "dream weekend" for her as she sat down to take it all in after the race.

"This one is extra special," she said, reflecting on the events of the afternoon. "The roar of the crowd when I got out that car was incredible. Just to see the amount of support and all the flags waving on the end lap was super special."

Powell started on pole ahead of Wohlwend, but a fast start and some slick driving on the first lap saw the Liechtenstein native creep into first place. She held her lead until the 25th minute of the race, before a safety car incident gave Powell the opportunity she needed to snatch her lead back.

With just five minutes left of the race, Powell pounced and edged herself back in front to make history as the first ever W Series driver to win at Silverstone.

The 28-year-old now tops the standings, ahead of compatriots Chadwick and Sarah Moore. However, despite now banking her second win of the season, Powell is firm about staying level-headed and not forgetting how quickly things can change in motorsport.

"A lot can happen in five races," she said. "There's still a long way to go. I had a great race in Austria in the first round and then it was roles reversed between me and Jamie in the second round – she had a great one and I didn't have so much of a great one.

"It's just going to be about keeping as consistent as possible. It's going to be tough but I've just got to keep my feet on the ground because there's a long way to go."

The next round of W Series action will get underway at the Hungaroring in Budapest as part of Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

