Southampton transfers: Saints want £10.8m-rated Premier League star - The Verdict

90min have revealed that Southampton are interested in signing Liverpool's Divock Origi.

The Reds forward is into the final year of his contract at Anfield, and his agents are reportedly trying to find him a new club this summer.

There are a host of British sides who are keen on the 26-year old, with Crystal Palace, West Ham, Newcastle, Rangers and Celtic all eyeing a move for Origi.

Southampton are also admirers of the Belgian international, who is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, despite Origi only playing nine times for Liverpool in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Would Origi be a good signing for Southampton?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Jonathan Gorrie give their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"Origi has proven that he can be the man for the big occasion. Who can forget when he bagged a brace for Liverpool against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in 2019?

"However, consistency is his problem.

"He has only scored seven goals in 49 league appearances over the last three seasons for Jurgen Klopp's side. That simply isn't good enough.

"Southampton will need someone who can deliver on a regular basis, not a player who shows up once in a while to produce the goods and then has a lengthy lean spell.

"Origi has struggled to consistently flourish at the highest level throughout his career, and Southampton should not take the gamble that he will be able to change that now."

Joshua Cole

"With Southampton looking to push on under the guidance of Ralph Hasenhuttl next season, it is imperative that the Austrian nails his transfer recruitment this summer.

"Whilst Danny Ings has managed to illustrate that he is more than capable of thriving in the Premier League, it could be argued that the Saints may need to draft in some added competition for the England international.

"Taking this into consideration, Southampton may find it beneficial to swoop for Origi who has shown glimpses of his undoubted talent at this level.

"Although his game-time was limited last season, the forward has provided 28 direct goal contributions in this division during his career to date and thus will fancy his chances of achieving a relative amount of success with the Saints.

"However, Southampton should only pursue a deal if Ings stays as Origi doesn't possess the firepower needed to be a direct replacement."

Jonathan Gorrie

"If Danny Ings leaves Southampton and they draft in Divock Origi as a replacement, the board would be taking a huge risk.

"Clearly, the Belgian has enjoyed some pretty special moments over the course of his Liverpool career but frankly, he's just not a guarantee of goals.

"In fact, he has never hit double figures over the course of a league campaign. So, the idea of him replacing Ings (the club's leading scorer last season) would be reckless.

"Perhaps as part of a wider rebuild, it would make sense to bring in some attacking reinforcements. However, Saints must be aiming higher.

"Do better."

