Crystal Palace transfers: Eagles keen on £9.9m-rated star - The Verdict

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig this summer, as reported by The Athletic.

The 23-year-old, who is valued at £9.9m by Transfermarkt, has spent his last three seasons at three different clubs, having played for Everton, Leipzig and Fulham during this period.

In 2020/21, he was relegated from the Premier League while on loan at Fulham but it appears that he impressed Palace enough to show them that he deserves another chance to prove himself in the Premier League next term.

The Eagles are believed to be considering making a move for the former England Under-21 international, who still has three years left on his contract at Leipzig.

Would Lookman be a good signing for Palace?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole give their views below...

Sam Brookes

"Lookman would be the ideal replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

"Zaha has reportedly told Palace that he wants to move on this summer, and it is understood that the club are willing to listen to offers for the 28-year-old.

"Filling the void left behind by Zaha would be difficult, but Lookman showed signs last season that he is capable of shining at the highest level.

"As per WhoScored, he completed far more successful dribbles than Zaha (82 to 54), and he has started to improve his end product, as he delivered eight goal contributions in the Premier League.

"He is not the finished article just yet but he is an exciting talent who seems to be getting better and better. Palace could benefit from this next year if they take a punt on the winger."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Palace's recruitment has looked exciting.

"Indeed, with Michael Olise on board and Marc Guehi reportedly set to follow, it's certainly proving to be an interesting summer for the club.

"Lookman, again, would be intriguing. Whether or not he's necessary is subject for debate.

"While Eberechi Eze's injury is undoubtedly frustrating, he will one day return. When he does, what would the point in signing Lookman have been?

"Although the Fulham loanee did average more dribbles per game (via WhoScored) than Olise, Eze and Wilfried Zaha, that is the only metric he beats any of them in on a per game basis.

"Even that was only marginally more than Eze's (2.4 to 1.9) and he was playing in the Premier League for the first time.

"Palace have enough options in attack. Turn attentions elsewhere."

Joshua Cole

"Whilst Lookman was unable to prevent Fulham from suffering relegation to the Championship last season, he did illustrate some real signs of promise for the London-based outfit in the top-flight.

"Particularly impressive during the club's clashes with Sheffield United and Leeds United earlier this year, the winger managed to provide direct goal contributions in both fixtures as he recorded WhoScored match ratings of 8.12 and 7.78.

"Although the former Everton man does still struggle at times with his consistency, he could turn out to be a valuable addition to a Palace side who were fairly toothless in front of goal during the previous campaign.

"Providing that he is able to learn from the guidance of Patrick Vieira, Lookman may help the Eagles reach new heights in the top-flight next term."

