Roman Reigns may have been victorious at WWE SmackDown on Friday night, but he didn’t get a lot of love from the crowd.

An impressive 15,000 fans packed into Houston's Toyota Center to watch The Big Dog go head-to-head with Edge as part of a six-man tag-team match that saw him, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso defeat The Rated-R-Superstar, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

But Edge got the last laugh, using a post-match brawl to deliver his Crossface using a bar that ultimately caused Reigns to tap out in embarrassing fashion. Following the humiliating incident, Reigns gave fans the finger as he exited the arena to a chorus of boos.

Reigns will be hoping to hit back at The Ultimate Opportunist when the two face off at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 later on tonight. The event, which is set to take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, will be WWE’s first full-capacity pay-per-view show since it first closed its doors to fans back in March 2020.

The card currently consists of four championship matches along with both a men's and women's version of the iconic Money in the Bank ladder match. Reigns vs Edge is expected to take top billing, though, as Edge looks to take the Universal title in what would be a huge upset.

Friday night’s SmackDown event added fuel to the fire, though, and in a backstage interview after the match, Edge said that he's going to have to do things that he hasn’t done before if he’s going to beat Reigns on Sunday.

"I have to beat Roman Reigns at his own game this Sunday. The last thing I have to do in this industry is win the Universal Championship."

Edge certainly seemed to enjoy having fans back in the arena on Friday. The capacity crowd erupted when Vince McMahon asked them "Where the hell have you been?!" to get proceedings underway, before welcoming Edge with a rapturous reception.

Prior to Friday’s event, WWE had gone 17 long months without a full house. Although WrestleMania happened in front of a reduced capacity crowd in Orlando earlier this year, fights had been taking place at the 'Thunderdome' – a ring surrounded by large LED screens that allowed fans to attend fights virtually – prior to Friday night.

The event was undoubtedly a watershed moment for a sport that’s sorely missed its fans.

