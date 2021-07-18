Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When it comes to the business of striking, there were few better than Brazil's Ronaldo.

El Fenomeno, who was simply unplayable on his day, went about finding the back of the net with frightful ease during his hay days.

He was a massive part of one of the greatest Brazil, and international sides, ever assembled, finishing as a runner up in the 1998 World Cup before going one better in 2002.

It was that 2002 campaign in particular that highlighted just how good Ronaldo was but it shouldn't have come as a surprise.

Right from the very beginning it was clear that Ronaldo was going to be something special as, even as a teenager, he was tearing opposition defences to shreds.

However, he wasn't always the talismanic, first name on the team sheet star that he later became known as.

In fact, at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Ronaldo didn't even play with his own name on his back.

At the tender age of 19, Ronaldo shone through as the most exciting prospect amid a glut of extraordinary talent but strangely, he was known as Ronaldinho throughout the tournament.

Meaning 'Little Ronaldo', the striker bore the name due to the fact that Ronaldo Rodrigues de Jesus, his older teammate at the 1994 World Cup, was also called Ronaldo and nicknamed ‘Ronaldao’ (which means big Ronaldo).

Of course, we all know the name Ronaldinho would later become synonymous with an entirely different Brazilian phenom, so the site of R9 running around with that name on his back is truly bizarre.

However, while the name on the back of the shirt may make u all feel a little uncomfortable, his performances on the field were as to be expected.

Ronaldo made those Olympic Games his playground, as Brazil barrelled towards what looked a likely gold medal.

Having lost their opening group game to Japan, Ronaldo came alive, netting four times before they were remarkably dumped out by a Nigerian golden goal in the semi-final.

Ronaldo would find the back of the net one last time in the Bronze medal match as Brazil thumped Portugal 5-0.

Fortunately, he would revert to his actual name in the months that followed before partnering up with the actual Ronaldinho to form one of the deadliest duo's the sport has ever seen.

