UFC: Miesha Tate means business after comeback win over Marion Reneau in Vegas

Miesha Tate marked her return to the Octagon last night with a win over Marion Reneau by TKO on the UFC Vegas 31 card.

The former bantamweight champion has come out of retirement and is ready to reassert her dominance after reigniting her love for MMA. After claiming her win over The Belizean Bruiser, a wave of euphoria and almost relief washed over her as she mouthed "I'm back."

Miesha 'Cupcake' Tate called time on her fighting career in 2016 after Raquel Pennington beat her at Madison Square Garden. Her retirement came just months after she claimed the bantamweight title by choking Holly Holm unconscious in a thrilling victory which is regarded as one of the most iconic fights in women's MMA.

UFC Vegas 31 was Tate's ninth UFC bout and marks a huge milestone in her life as she resurrects her fighting career.

Since her retirement five years ago, the 34-year-old has welcomed her second child, Daxton, into the world with partner and fellow MMA fighter Johnny Nuñez. Since then, she's been bitten by the fighting bug once more and is returning to the Octagon to get her hands on a belt.

After her win over Reneau last night, an emotional Tate said: "I'm so happy. There's been a lot of hard work and a lot of self-discovery in the process but I'm here and I'm back."

The return of 'Cupcake' has turned a lot of heads, including Holly Holm. The Preacher's Daughter took to Instagram and challenged Tate to a rematch of their 2016 title bout.

"I’d love to get the chance to redeem that loss. You want to see it too? Holm vs Tate 2?" she wrote.

Tate responded almost immediately – eager to face off against her old foe once again in this new chapter of her career.

"I'm not here just for a fight, I'm here for a belt," the former UFC and Strikeforce women's bantamweight champion said.

