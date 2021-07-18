Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

All of us sports fans love ourselves an all-time list.

However, most lists are, quite frankly, biased and promote an agenda of sorts.

A Conor McGregor fan would have him at the top spot even in boxing, while a Khabib Nurmagomedov fan would not stand anyone saying he's not the greatest of all time when it comes to UFC.

But anyway, let’s now talk about an interesting list made by Twitter user @JamesMMA10.

By his own admission, the list features the “GOAT of every weight class” and “is the objective correct list and any counter argument is pointless.”

Here’s how the gentleman decided to rank his “GOATs”:

125lb (Flyweight): Demetrious Johnson

135lb (Bantamweight): Henry Cejudo

145lb (Featherweight): Conor McGregor

155lb (Lightweight): Khabib Nurmagomedov

170lb (Welterweight): Kamaru Usman

185lb (Middleweight): Anderson Silva

205lb (Light Heavyweight): Jon Jones

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou

As you can expect, Twitter wasn’t too kind to James and he has had to face a myriad of trolls who have torn into him for his opinion.

There were some interesting replies. While one fan called it a plain joke, saying: “I was about to come at you for the Cejudo then I saw the 145 and realised it was a joke,” another assumed that he must be new to MMA. He wrote: “Clearly you’re new to the sport and just started watching during this era… sheeshh.”

There was another fan who delivered a comprehensive verdict on the rankings, too. He wrote:

“125lb: Yes. 135lb: no. 145lb: no. 155lb: unquestionably. 170lb: at some point it could be Usman but for now it's still GSP. 185lb: yes but Izzy will give that a good run. 205lb: unquestionably, HWlb: definitely way too soon.”

To see the full reaction from UFC fans, the tweet can be seen below.

It's always a risk putting your opinion online, especially when it comes to ranking and rating athletes.

You're a brave man, James!

