Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It seems Chelsea will not be resting on their laurels this summer as they look to push in from claiming European glory last season.

In the fast-paced modern game, there simply is no time to sit back and admire your achievement as, by the time you're done, your rivals will have caught up and overtaken you.

Chelsea's pursuit of Haaland

With that in mind, it is no surprise that the current European champions have looked to capitalise on their current standing in the continental landscape by going after some of the hottest properties around.

The Blues have been consistently linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland, who, as of right now, is one of the most wanted players on the planet.

Enter Giveaway

His exploits for Dortmund at the tender age of 20 have been simply incredible and it is no surprise that heavyweight in the European game is after him.

Chelsea forced to shift focus?

While it had appeared that Chelsea were making significant progress in their pursuit of Haaland, The Sun have revealed that a rejected bid may force them to shift focus.

There is no doubting that any sort of deal for Haaland would have to be a mighty one and, per the report, it seems the Blues may indeed be looking elsewhere.

Credit: The Football Terrace

However, just because Haaland is off the table it doesn't mean they can't still be ambitious, right?

The aforementioned report goes onto to state that Thomas Tuchel will instead shift his focus from Haaland to the man considered to be the best striker on the planet right now, Robert Lewandowski.

Lewa could prove to be the much cheaper option for the west London side, with a fee of £50 million believed to be enough to convince Bayern Munich to sell.

Does Lewandowski represent the better option?

With Lewandowski turning 33 next month, even the notoriously difficult to negotiate with Bayern could be swayed by a big money offer for a player whose value will plummet as he gets further into his contract.

Erling Haaland: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip and More

Despite his advancing age, the Pole is playing the best football of his life and could prove to be an incredible signing for Chelsea.

However, you can't help but feel that, with all the years he has ahead of him, Haaland would have made for the much more exciting deal.

News Now - Sport News