All eyes were on the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend.

Not only were eyes on the race because fans were back in all their glory, but there was also a new Sprint format taking place on Saturday.

Plenty to digest for all Formula 1 fans, and it didn't take long on Sunday for the drama to kick into overdrive.

In fact, it was the first lap and it came between none other than title challengers Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

It was a huge crash between the Red Bull and Mercedes man, and it caused a red flag because of the damage caused.

Fortunately, both of the drivers came away from the collision unscathed, in particular Verstappen, whose car got sent flying into the barricade after being hit into by Hamilton.

The opening lap was seriously fiery, with both drivers going full throttle to try and take the lead, but after the two became way too close to each other, the crash sadly happened.

In the aftermath of the crash, Red Bull official Christian Horner was quickly seeking answers, and his interaction with race director Michael Masi was picked up in full.

Horner: "Michael, have you got a minute?"

Masa: "Yes"

Horner: "Look Michael, that corner, he was never anywhere near alongside. Every driver who has driven at this circuit knows that you do not stick a wheel up the inside of Copse. That's an enormous accident - and it was 100% Max's corner. As far as I'm concerned, full blame is on Hamilton - who should never have been in that position. Thank god he has walked away unscathed. I hope you are going to deal with this appropriately."

Masa: "Understood Christian, that's why it's under investigation by the stewards."

It's safe to say Verstappen's day was over due to the crash, which is a massive blow to Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship and the Dutchman in the Drivers' Championship.

