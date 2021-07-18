Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ask yourself this, have you quite frankly ever seen a bigger six than this one?

Liam Livingstone has quite simply just hit the biggest six seemingly ever during England's T20 game with Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds.

The connection was so sweet, the ball flew over the stadium, much to the delight of the commentary team and the fans in attendance.

England, as a whole, would have wanted more from their innings, given the way Jos Buttler played at the top of the batting order, supported nicely by Moeen Ali and Livingstone, but no one else could really add to the score with the bat for the hosts.

England also unfortunately fell away in the final few overs, however, nobody can really stop talking about THAT six and for good reason!

Here’s what fans had to say on Facebook following the eye-watering shot from Livingstone.

“Watched cricket 45 years at Headingley and only ever saw one batsman clear the old football stand. This new stand is a whole tier higher !!!!!! Amazing huge six” – Andy Wignill

“Biggest six I've ever seen, unbelievable!” – Gary Baillie

“That’s over the new stand! Colossal” – Adam Pye

Shaheen Afridi was in extremely good form, yet again, for the visitors, while Imad Wasim did well in taking the two early wickets. Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf also made inroads, but were also costly.

Quick fact: 63% of matches at Headingley in the last decade have been won by the side batting first; that’s the highest percentage for any regular T20 venue in the UK.

Should England be at all concerned? For sure they would have wanted more, but they have a lot of positives to take from this innings.

What a series Liam Livingstone is having, though, after his record-breaking knock in the first game on Friday, and now this highlight reel six to match!

